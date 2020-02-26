NY Times admits: President Trump has been widely successful in delivering on immigration promises

President Donald Trump’s fight to reform immigration has been a successful endeavor, the New York Times admitted Monday.

The cornerstone of the Trump campaign was immigration reform. As a candidate, he promised to build a border wall, tighten controls on which immigrants would be granted legal permanent status, and to restrict the number of refugees admitted into the U.S. per year.

Legal immigration has plummeted more than 11%, and, according to the Times, “a steeper drop is looming.”

Between FY2016 and FY2018, the number of immigrants granted legal permanent status declined from 1,063,289 to 940,877, or 11.5%. Meanwhile, the National Foundation for American Policy projects that Trump’s immigration policies will result in a net 30% decline in legal immigration by 2021.

“He’s really ticking off all the boxes. It’s kind of amazing,” Sarah Pierce, a policy analyst with the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute, told the Times. “In an administration that’s been perceived to be haphazard, on immigration they’ve been extremely consistent and barreling forward.” – READ MORE

