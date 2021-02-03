NY Senate Democrats block subpoena of records in Gov. Cuomo’s nursing home scandal

Democrats in the New York Senate blocked a motion to subpoena records that would shed further light on the scandal involving the coronavirus deaths at the state’s nursing homes.

State Sen. Thomas O’Mara, a Republican, made the motion Monday during a virtual meeting of the Senate Committee on Investigations and Government Operations.

The scandal threatens to despoil the self-aggrandizement of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for what he has tried to portray as a competent state government response to the pandemic. On Thursday, his administration was hit with a bombshell in the form of a scathing report by the state attorney general’s office in New York that accused Cuomo of underreporting the number of actual coronavirus deaths in nursing homes.

Instead of approving the motion on Monday, Democrats blocked it and muted O’Mara’s microphone during the meeting.

Sen. James Skoufis, the top Democrat on the committee, accused O’Mara of an “ambush” for not giving him notice before the meeting, and said it was procedurally out of order because it wasn’t made in writing. – READ MORE

