NY school district warns ‘consequences’ if students walk out Friday

New York’s Amsterdam School District leaders sent a letter to parents after activists, led by Hogg, announced they would walk out of classes on April 20.

Amsterdam’s letter reads in part, according to CBS 6: The District does not condone the April 20 walk out and students who choose to leave school on that day, without a valid excuse, will face disciplinary consequences.

“The District cannot condone students walking out of school for any reason. We do, however, realize the benefit of real life opportunities for civic engagement and teachable moments…” the district said in a statement.

Some parents are unhappy students aren’t allowed to skip school to protest.

“It’s their right to peaceful protest they have every right to go through with it despite the threat of disciplinary action,” says Stephen Arpey, whose daughter was disciplined when she refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance on President Trump’s Inauguration Day. – READ MORE

