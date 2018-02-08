NY Liberal Lawmakers Actually Blame Tide for Idiots Eating Pods

Generally speaking, conservatives believe individuals should be held personally responsible for their actions, while liberals seek communal responsibility and governmental regulations in response to the actions of individuals.

This generality was recently reinforced by a pair of elected Democrat lawmakers from New York City who want to force laundry detergent manufacturer Tide to produce less appealing and more difficult to eat laundry pods, so idiots won’t be so tempted to poison themselves,according to WABC.

The two Democrats, Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas and state Sen. Brad Hoylman, provided more details of their proposal on Tuesday at the New York Capitol in Albany.

According to USA Today, Hoylman and Simotas sent a letter to Tide parent company Proctor & Gamble urging the company to make Tide Pods less colorful and enticing and to secure them in more difficult to open packaging, in the hope that fewer teens and young children would be able to consume them as part of the absurd and dangerous “Tide Pod Challenge.” – READ MORE

Procter & Gamble says it’s working to stop the “Tide Pod challenge,” a social media-fueled trend in which teenagers eat single-load laundry detergent packets.

The American Association of Poison Control Centers warned last week that it had seen a spike in teenagers eating the detergent pods, which it says can cause seizures, respiratory arrest and even death.

CEO David Taylor called the trend “dangerous” and “extremely concerning” in a blog post Monday. He said the company is working with social media companies to remove videos of people biting into the detergent, and asked adults to speak with children about the hazards.

“Let them know that their life and health matter more than clicks, views and likes,” Taylor said.

In the first 15 days of the year, poison control centers said that they have handled 39 cases of intentional misuse among 13 to 19 year olds. Poison control centers handled 53 such cases for all of last year. – READ MORE

A Utah State University student was taken to a hospital Saturday after ingesting a Tide Pod, the university said.

Eric Warren, director of media relations at USU, said a call came in late Saturday afternoon about an incident at on-campus housing.

USU Police initially called the incident a “Tide Pod overdose”, but Warren said the student in question ingested a Tide Pod.

The student was taken to a local hospital, but details about their exact condition were not immediately available. – READ MORE