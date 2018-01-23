NY Jets Wide Receiver Allegedly Threatens Cop Who Pulled Him Over: I’ll Find Your Wife, ‘F*** Her And Nut In Her Eye’

On Friday morning, after a wide receiver for the New York Jets was pulled over by a policeman for speeding, he allegedly threatened the officer by saying that when he got out of the police vehicle, he would find the officer’s wife, “f–k her and n-t in her eye.”

According to the Broward County police report, at around 2:15 a.m. Friday, Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson, driving a white SUV, accelerated past officer Jonathan B. Hennessy, who then followed him. The officer pace-clocked Anderson racing at 105 mph in a 45 mph zone for roughly three-quarters of a mile before Anderson reportedly slowed down to 45 mph as he neared a red light, which he sped through. Anderson then reportedly ran another red light before he started weaving from lane to lane.

Once Anderson finally stopped, according to the police report, Hennessy ordered him out of the vehicle and called for backup. Once another officer arrived, Anderson said he wanted a lawyer and would not easily get into the police vehicle; Hennessy reported he felt Anderson “brace, tense and refuse” to enter the vehicle.

Hennessy stated:

While in the back of my patrol vehicle, Robert stated that when he got out he was going to find my wife, f*** her and nut in her eye. He continued (to) make other verbal threats towards my family. Based on his statements. it was clear that he intended to sexually assault my wife. He also began to brag about how much money he has and how all I was doing was trying to do is “Ruin his fun”. – READ MORE

The content of your character matters much more than the color of your skin. Still, the NFL would very much appreciate it if you would check your racial identification on your Super Bowl media credential request.

In the past, the NFL required your Social Security number, passport number, and a photo for background checks on media credential requests. However, according to the Washington Post, the NFL will require applicants to fill-out racial identification for the first time ever, prior to Super Bowl LII:

For this year’s game, the league asked the FBI to perform security checks on all credentialed personnel, including members of the media, (NFL spokesman Brian) McCarthy said. The NFL’s security department, which controls the composition of the application form, attempted to make the press credentialing process ‘consistent with checks that are done for others who receive a working credential,’ which includes requesting racial information.

The FBI has said that while providing racial information is helpful to conducting security checks, it has not been, and was not intended to be, a required field on the application form.

Racial identifications that are available to applicants include: “American Indian or Alaskan Native, Asian or Pacific Islander, Black, Unknown, or White, including Hispanic.” – READ MORE

The NFL has 23 million fewer viewers for this year’s playoff action, a new report says.

With the first round of this year’s NFL playoffs in the rear-view mirror, Outkick the Coverage’s Clay Travis took a look at the TV ratings and found that every game was down by millions of viewers and ratings fell to a ten-year low.

Each of this year’s playoff games has lost over a million plus viewers, Travis said, with the biggest loser being the Saint-Vikings game which lost an incredible 13 million.

“Adding all these numbers up 120.8 million viewers watched the NFL divisional round playoffs in 2018 vs. 144.1 million who watched in 2017, a decline of 23.3 million total viewers,” Travis wrote.

Overall viewership declined over 16 percent, according to this reading of the numbers. It amounts to a ten-year low, Travis said. – READ MORE