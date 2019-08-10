NY Governor Suggests Creating A Database Of People With Mental Illness

In the wake of two deadly mass shootings, gun-control advocate and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo asked Democrat presidential candidates to pledge that they would accept his state’s strict gun laws.

“I’m asking all Democrats, Democrats who want to run for president and coming to the State of New York: just make it a simple, clear choice for the American people — the ‘Make America Safer Pledge,’” Cuomo said in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday. “Four elements: an assault weapon ban and high capacity magazines, universal background check, mental health database, Red Flag laws. Those four elements of gun control will change this nation.”

Democrats should come together with one clear message on gun safety. The federal gov’t must: 1) Outlaw assault weapons and high-capacity magazines

2) Create a mental health database

3) Pass universal background checks

4) Pass a Red Flag Law pic.twitter.com/0odxSpeDQT — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 7, 2019

Cuomo also appeared on local radio and news stations to discuss his pledge. In an interview with WXXI public radio in Rochester, Cuomo slightly expanded on his proposal for a mental health database by saying it would prevent some people with mental health issues from obtaining firearms.