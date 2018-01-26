NY Gov. Cuomo wants Dreamers to attend college for free

Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to give another break to immigrant Dreamers by extending free public college tuition to students who were brought into the United States illegally as kids.

Cuomo tucked a provision in his $168 billion budget plan that would amend state education law to make the undocumented students eligible for the Excelsior Scholarship program, which covers tuition costs for students from families with incomes of up to $125,000.

On Tuesday, he said the state would continue providing Medicaid to Dreamers regardless of any federal changes to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.- READ MORE

The New York governor is threatening to sue over the GOP tax bill, calling the limitation of the state and local tax (SALT) deduction “double taxation.” Does he not know federal and state taxes pay for different services?

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), who may run for president in 2020, has made railing against the GOP tax bill a key component of his 2018 agenda.

Cuomo, who runs high-tax New York state, so hates the GOP tax bill that he’s planning to sue the federal government over the bill, arguing it is unconstitutional.

The Hill reported:

“We believe it is illegal, and we will challenge it in court as unconstitutional,” Cuomo said during his State of the State address. He called the law “the first federal double taxation in history, violative of states’ rights and the principle of equal protection.”

Cuomo’s saber-rattling may satisfy his base in New York and liberals looking for a reason to oppose tax cuts, but Cuomo is regularly missing one unavoidable reality: federal taxes and state taxes pay for different services. – READ MORE

New York is following in California’s footsteps by granting pardons to 18 immigrants who were facing deportation by the federal government.

In a move seen as a rebuke to President Trump’s strict immigration enforcement policies, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) granted pardons Wednesday to individuals who were convicted of crimes, but have since been law-abiding members of society for 10 years or more. – READ MORE