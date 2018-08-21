NY Gov Cuomo Tried to Block Reporters from Covering His Scandals Using $200,000 in Taxpayer Dollars

A few days after announcing that “America was never that great,” Cuomo was lit up by a New York Times article revealing that he used taxpayer dollars to try and stop the Times from accessing documents revealing ties to a lobbyist.

According to the report, Cuomo spent $200,000 of taxpayer dollars to hire outside counsel to prevent judges from handing over a series of emails proving the connection.

Not only did Cuomo spend the $200,000 to get an outside counsel, but the attorney he hired is a loyal supporter and donor to Cuomo’s campaign.

Cuomo had a close relationship with lobbyist, Todd Howe, with Howe even working for Cuomo’s wife. Businesses and special interest groups knew that Howe had the governor’s ear.

Howe is an important figure because he worked with prosecutors to turn in high ranking members of Cuomo’s administration for pay-to-play deals, resulting in two convictions. – READ MORE

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo caused a firestorm of backlash last week after he stated America could never be great again because America “was never that great.”

In addition to double amputee Marine Corps veteran Joey Jones calling Cuomo’s stance cowardly for his words of “self pity,” Navy SEAL veteran and CEO of Bottle Breacher Eli Crane told IJR he “was very disappointed” to hear Cuomo’s view of America.

“Honestly, I believe his very comments prove once again just how great this country really is,” Crane said.

“You can freely say just about anything as false, ignorant and stupid as Governor Cuomo’s comments with the only consequences being a PR nightmare or public criticism,” he elaborated. “You won’t be thrown in the slammer or receive 50 lashes like you might under several tyrannical regimes around the world.”

From the viewpoint as a combat veteran, Crane said he finds Cuomo’s comments “and this overall anti-Americanism sentiment that seems to be permeating from the liberal left very sad and delusional” since he’s been to places that would be described as not great. – READ MORE