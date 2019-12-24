NY Gov. Cuomo blocks federal judges from officiating weddings because some were appointed by President Trump

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) took heat from both sides of the political aisle on Monday, after he vetoed a bill that would have allowed all federal judges to officiate weddings in the state.

Cuomo blocked the measure saying he couldn’t stomach allowing judges appointed by President Donald Trump to perform such ceremonies, citing “diversity, tolerance, and inclusion.”

The legislation, referred to by NBC News as “noncontroversial” and “bipartisan,” was passed 148 to 2 in the New York Assembly, and 61 to 1 in the Senate. It would have simply opened the door for all federal judges to officiate weddings. Currently, all state judges have the authority to proceed over marriage unions, but only certain federal judges may do so.

Cuomo said he couldn’t bear to risk that a Trump-appointed judge might oversee a wedding, so he shut down the legislation with his veto power.

“I cannot in good conscience support legislation that would authorize such actions by federal judge who are appointed by this federal administration. President Trump does not embody who we are as New Yorkers,” the governor declared. “The cornerstones that built our great state are diversity, tolerance, and inclusion. Based on these reasons, I must veto this bill.” – READ MORE