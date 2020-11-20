NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo: It’s ‘frightening to me’ that ‘arrogant’ sheriffs won’t enforce my COVID restrictions over Thanksgiving

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ripped sheriffs in the state who’ve recently declared they won’t be enforcing Cuomo’s COVID-19 restrictions over Thanksgiving — particularly the one that bans gatherings of more than 10 people.

“I don’t believe as a law enforcement officer you have a right to pick and choose what laws you will enforce,” Cuomo said Wednesday during an Albany news conference.

Cuomo told reporters Wednesday that an executive order “is a law” and that the issue “has been litigated.”

He then spoke as if he was a sheriff defying his COVID-19 restrictions: “Well, I don’t believe in that law, and therefore I won’t enforce it.”

Cuomo, speaking as himself, said such an attitude “is, frankly, frightening to me as an individual, frightening to democracy. It’s arrogant, and it violates your constitutional duty.”

He added that the opinion of an officer about a law "doesn't matter" and that such agents have sworn to "enforce the laws."

