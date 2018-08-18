NY GOP Buys Cuomo One-Way Ticket to Canada After America ‘Never Great’ Remark

The New York Republican State Committee had a humorous response after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared that America “was never that great.”

Cuomo — a prominent Democrat and rumored 2020 presidential candidate — made the seemingly offhand remark as part of his rebuke of President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan during a bill-signing event in New York.

“We’re not going to make America great again. It was never that great,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo, through a spokesperson, tried to backtrack somewhat, but the backlash to the statement has been intense.

Chip in for a one-way ticket to Canada for @andrewcuomo . Donate here! https://t.co/xQtpNJqrD6 pic.twitter.com/yL7g6CIKlw — New York GOP (@NewYorkGOP) August 16, 2018

The New York GOP on Thursday tweeted a screenshot of a one-way bus ticket from Albany to Montreal, asking followers to “chip in.” – READ MORE

When Cuomo spoke on Friday about his comments, he said he was “inartful.”

“The expression I used the other day was inartful, so I want to be very clear,” he said, according to The Democrat & Chronicle.

“Of course America is great and of course America has always been great. No one questions that,” he added.

He went on to describe how his immigrant ancestors showed evidence of America’s greatness.

“As you know, my family is evidence of American greatness. My grandparents came to this country as poor immigrants and their son became governor and his son became governor. That’s never been a question,” he said. – READ MORE