NY Giants owner says players won’t be punished for protesting during anthem

New York Giants owner Steven Tisch said earlier this week that he won’t punish players on his team who protest during the national anthem.

“We support our players,” Tisch told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday. “They are not going to be punished. There is not going to be any punitive action taking place against them.”

The co-owner also told the magazine that he hoped President Trumpwouldn’t weigh in on the NFL protests during the upcoming season.

“Hopefully he’ll have much more going on that he’s going have to deal with and should deal with and must deal with than worrying about what NFL players do,” Tisch told the Reporter. “He has no understanding of why they take a knee or why they’re protesting. When the new season starts, I hope his priorities are not criticizing the NFL and telling owners what to do and what not to do.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1