NY Democrat Proposes Legislation To Ban All Shooting Teams and Clubs in High Schools

If the legislation is passed, high school shooting teams, including air rifle and even archery clubs, would be disbanded, Time magazine reported on Thursday.

These programs can lead to violence, Rosenthal claimed, citing the Parkland shooter’s involvement in the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program before executing his mass killing.

“Schools should not be supporting the spread of gun culture in society,” Rosenthal told reporters.

“If parents want their children to have shooting instruction, there are opportunities that have nothing to do with the school.”

Assemblyman Will Barclay, a Republican, derided the legislation as “nonsensical.”

“I am unaware of any evidence that links gun violence to these programs, and the student-athletes in my district who are involved in these teams are great, responsible kids,” he said in a statement. – READ MORE

