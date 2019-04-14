NY Democrat Makes It ‘Very Clear’ Omar’s 9/11 Remark Is ‘Offensive’: The ‘Pain Isn’t Going Anywhere’ (VIDEO)

A New York Democratic representative is vocalizing just how “offensive” Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) controversial 9/11 remark is with the reality of just how devastating the terrorist attack was on his state and the rest of the American people.

Omar’s remark that “some people did something” on Sept. 11, 2001, drew criticism, with some saying it was taken out of context. However, Rep. Max Rose (D-N.Y.) isn’t having any of it.

On Friday, Omar, who has previously found herself under sharp criticism for controversial remarks, questioned if former President George W. Bush downplayed the terrorist attack.

Democratic Rep. Max Rose, an Afghanistan vet, on @IlhanMN statements: "This is insensitive, and it's offensive." pic.twitter.com/sutoAfdhML — David Choi (@choibboy) April 12, 2019

“Let’s be very clear about this. This is insensitive, and it’s offensive,” Rose said during an appearance on Fox News on Friday. – READ MORE