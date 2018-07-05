True Pundit

NY Daily News mocks Trump as a ‘clown’ on Independence Day

One of President Trump’s hometown papers mocked him on Independence Day by depicting him as a clown.

The New York Daily News’s July 4 cover features an edited image showing the president in full clown makeup, wearing a shattered gold crown.

“The clown who plays king can’t overthrow the bedrock values this nation was founded on 242 years ago today,” the headline reads.

The New York Daily News has been highly critical of Trump throughout his presidency and often uses their front page to mock the president over scandals. – READ MORE

