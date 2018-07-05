NY Daily News mocks Trump as a ‘clown’ on Independence Day

One of President Trump’s hometown papers mocked him on Independence Day by depicting him as a clown.

The New York Daily News’s July 4 cover features an edited image showing the president in full clown makeup, wearing a shattered gold crown.

“The clown who plays king can’t overthrow the bedrock values this nation was founded on 242 years ago today,” the headline reads.

Happy Birthday, America! https://t.co/4dPHLNrb9y An early look at Wednesday's front… pic.twitter.com/3I4mt72Xoh — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 4, 2018