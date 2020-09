NY Assembly Bill Gives MOB BOSS Gov. Cuomo Power to Jail or Expel New Yorkers Diagnosed with COVID-19 — WITHOUT A TRIAL, DUE PROCESS

SHOCK ALERT: New York Assembly Bill A99 calls for the removal of cases, contacts and carriers of communicable diseases who are potentially dangerous to the public health, including incarceration, forced institutionalization or expulsion from the state. All done without any trial or due process. And all done at the discretion of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. And for as long as Cuomo wants to keep people locked up, or locked out. Frightening.

The shocking bill, in part, reads:

“2. UPON DETERMINING BY CLEAR AND CONVINCING EVIDENCE THAT THE HEALTH

OF OTHERS IS OR MAY BE ENDANGERED BY A CASE, CONTACT OR CARRIER, OR

SUSPECTED CASE, CONTACT OR CARRIER OF A CONTAGIOUS DISEASE THAT, IN THE

OPINION OF THE GOVERNOR, AFTER CONSULTATION WITH THE COMMISSIONER, MAY POSE AN IMMINENT AND SIGNIFICANT THREAT TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH RESULTING IN SEVERE MORBIDITY OR HIGH MORTALITY, THE GOVERNOR OR HIS OR HER DELEGEE, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE COMMISSIONER OR THE HEADS OF LOCAL HEALTH DEPARTMENTS, MAY ORDER THE REMOVAL AND/OR DETENTION OF SUCH A PERSON OR OF A GROUP OF SUCH PERSONS BY ISSUING A SINGLE ORDER, IDENTIFYING SUCH PERSONS EITHER BY NAME OR BY A REASONABLY SPECIFIC DESCRIPTION OF THE INDIVIDUALS OR GROUP BEING DETAINED.

“SUCH PERSON OR GROUP OF PERSONS SHALL BE DETAINED IN A MEDICAL FACILITY OR OTHER APPROPRIATE FACILITY OR PREMISES DESIGNATED BY THE GOVERNOR OR HIS OR HER DELEGEE AND COMPLYING WITH SUBDIVISION FIVE OF THIS SECTION.

“3. A PERSON OR GROUP REMOVED OR DETAINED BY ORDER OF THE GOVERNOR OR

HIS OR HER DELEGEE PURSUANT TO SUBDIVISION TWO OF THIS SECTION SHALL BE

DETAINED FOR SUCH PERIOD AND IN SUCH MANNER AS THE DEPARTMENT MAY DIRECT IN ACCORDANCE WITH THIS SECTION.” READ MORE:

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --