Nursing Homes In New Jersey Facing Vaccine Delay After State Leaders Miss Deadline

Nursing homes in New Jersey, which had been previously battered by coronavirus, will begin receiving vaccines on Dec. 28, not Monday, after state authorities failed to meet a registration deadline.

“In order to start on the 21st there was a deadline of the 7th … we missed that date by a day,” state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said at a press conference with Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, according to the New York Post.

“We asked to start on the 21st and they said, ‘No, you’ll start on the 28th.’ It was as simple as that,” she said.

Persichilli faulted the “sheer volume” of nursing home information that had to be submitted by the Dec. 7 deadline, the Post reported.

Nursing home deaths in New Jersey doubled from nearly 3,250 in May to 7,135 in September as COVID-19 cases surged, according to Patch. Menlo Park Veterans’ Memorial Home, a long-term care facility in the state, lost roughly half of its 300-patient population to the disease, a late October Guardian investigation found.