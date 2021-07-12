Nurse Blows the Whistle on the Medical Industry: ‘They’re Not Offering Informed Consent’

Last week, America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) came to speak in Kansas City, Missouri. AFLDS founder Dr. Simone Gold brought her message that COVID-19 is nothing to fear and that there are treatments available. At the start of the pandemic, she was fired after speaking out in support of anti-malaria medication hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).

At the time, President Donald Trump was praising the effectiveness of the drug, but shortly after, the FDA revoked emergency use authorization for it. Now, recent studies are confirming that “Low-dose hydroxychloroquine combined with zinc and azithromycin was an effective therapeutic approach against COVID-19.”

The Epoch Times interviewed Sarah Absher, a registered nurse who worked in the field for 8 years but quit this spring and decided to volunteer with AFLDS after what she witnessed. She expressed her passion for the “medical freedom fight” and offered previously unseen materials to support her claims.

She began by introducing herself: “I love being a nurse and had the same concerns as Dr. Gold when we saw what was going on.”

Absher worked through the pandemic up until March 17 of this year. She said she hoped that things would change after the election, but when the big vaccine push came, she knew she couldn’t in good conscience stick with the common narrative on COVID-19: “Part of our job is to gather informed consent. With these vaccine trials, they’re not offering informed consent. They say it’s safe for pregnant women but pregnant women were excluded from the trials.”

“We all feel like we saw that things were not right. But physicians are all about reputation and with today’s cancel culture. They are looking at us and trusting what we’re saying. And there was this unspoken line at my job. If I had deviated from the narrative … that’s why I left. When we received ‘vaccine talking points.’”

Absher also pointed out: “I’m not against vaccines. I’ve gotten every vaccine you can get except this one. But the more they push it, the more it repels me. It just makes me realize that the public has a fundamental lack of understanding of what clinical trials are.”- READ MORE

