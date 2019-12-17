Nunes tells Schiff he needs ‘rehabilitation’ after IG report: ‘Admit you have a problem’

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., that he is “in need of rehabilitation” after a Justice Department Inspector General report on the FBI’s Russia investigation and its use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) contradicted Schiff’s past assertions.

In a 2018 memo, Schiff dismissed Nunes’ concerns about the FBI’s use of a FISA warrant to monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. The IG report confirmed that the FBI’s warrant applications included 17 “significant errors and omissions,” including a doctored email and reliance on unverified information from British ex-spy Christopher Steele.

“After publishing false conclusions of such enormity on a topic directly within this committee’s oversight responsibilities, it is clear you are in need of rehabilitation, and I hope this letter will serve as the first step in that vital process,” Nunes said in a Sunday letter.

Nunes recognized Schiff’s acknowledgment of the “issues and errors” described in Horowitz’s report, but said that his opposition to concerns raised by Attorney General Bill Barr and Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham — who is conducting a broader probe of the Russia investigation’s origins — “makes it clear your rehabilitation will be a long, arduous process.”

Nunes cited Schiff's failure to use his committee to conduct proper oversight while using it "as a launching pad to impeach the president for issues that have no intelligence component at all." He accused him of "hijacking" the committee, claiming, "As part of your rehabilitation, it's crucial that you admit you have a problem."