Nunes Targets 10 Obama Administration Cronies for Surveillance Abuse on Trump

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes has called for open hearings for ten former State Department and Obama White House officials for alleged surveillance abuses against Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in a Monday letter to the chairmen of the House Oversight and House Judiciary Committees.

“During this investigation, the Committee discovered matters that likely fall within the purview of the joint task force of the Committees on Oversight & Government Reform and the Judiciary,” Nunes wrote in the letter to Rep. Bob Goodlatte and Rep. Trey Gowdy.

“For the sake of transparency and to keep the American people as fully informed as possible about these matters, the task force should consider interviewing these people in an open setting.”

The people listed are as follows: Elizabeth Dibble, Jonathan Finer, Colin Kahl, Kathleen Kavalec, Lewis Lukens, Shailagh Murray, Victoria Nuland, Jake Sullivan, Thomas Williams, Jonathan Winer.

Dibble is the former deputy chief of mission at the U.S. embassy in London, according to The Daily Caller. Dibble reportedly received information about a May 2016 meeting between George Papadopoulos and Alexander Downer. – READ MORE

