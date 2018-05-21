Nunes says he won’t meet with DOJ officials until they hand over documents

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said on Sunday that he will not meet with officials from the Justice Department (DOJ) until he receives documents connected to an FBI source who met with Trump campaign aides in 2016 over alleged contacts between members of the campaign and Russia.

Nunes accused someone in the DOJ of leaking the information after he and Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) did not agree to Justice officials’ offer to answer questions from lawmakers in a briefing.

“Now if you look at what happened on Friday night, probably the mother of all leaks, of all time, to two major newspapers, that came out Friday night. Now, had Mr. Gowdy and I went to that meeting, you can bet they would have tried to pin that on us,” Nunes told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“We had what I thought was a productive meeting, and then, after that meeting, they’ve done nothing but leak and leak and leak,” Nunes continued.- READ MORE

