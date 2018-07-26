Nunes: Redactions in FISA documents are worse than what has been released to the American people

Yikes.

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said in an interview that aired on Thursday that the redacted portions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) application the FBI used to get a surveillance warrant on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page during the 2016 election is just as bad as what has already been released to the public.

“What’s in the redactions is equally bad, some would probably say worse than what the American people can see today,” Nunes told Hill.TV’s Buck Sexton on “Rising” on Wednesday.

“So just to be clear, there’s 400, roughly 75 percent of them are blacked out,” he continued. “So people learned over the weekend that the dossier indeed was what led this FISA, so they used that dossier and pieces of that dossier to push that FISA out to Carter Page.”

“I would argue that what’s left in there is really bad, if not worse, but also what’s not in there is even worse than what people can see, what people can’t see.”

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1