Nunes: Obama and Biden Knew About Spying on the Trump Campaign

On Thursday, Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo interviewed President Trump. Trump told Bartiromo that the Obama administration “spied on my campaign, which is treason.”

“President Obama knew everything. Vice President Biden, as dumb as he may be, he knew everything. And everybody else knew everything, Maria, and you know it. And Comey and Brennan and Clapper, they all were terrible and they lied to Congress…”

After the president’s interview, Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, appeared on Bartiromo’s show. She asked Nunes about Trump’s comments about the spying on his campaign, and whether he agreed with Trump’s statement that it went all the way up to Obama and Biden.

“It’s way worse than even we thought it was,” Nunes told her. “And we knew it was really, really bad.”

Nunes then pointed out that, based on declassified notes, we know that it was Biden who suggested going after Flynn, based on the Logan Act.

“So, clearly, the previous administration knew that they were spying on the Trump campaign. Joe Biden should have known at the time to put a halt to this. So he is just as guilty as everybody else.” – READ MORE

