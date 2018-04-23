Nunes: DNC lawsuit is a ‘scam’

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) called the Democratic National Committee (DNC) lawsuit against the Trump campaign, Russia and WikiLeaks over alleged election interference a “scam” and a “fundraising scheme.”

“This is nothing more than a scam to keep their base fired up. This is about the extreme left, the socialist left wanting to never accept that the president of the United States rightfully and duly elected, carried a number of states that nobody expected him to carry,” Nunes told Jeanine Pirro on the Fox News’s “Justice with Judge Jeanine.”

“So this is a fundraising scheme. It’s nothing more, nothing less,” he said.

The DNC announced last week it was suing Russia, the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks in a Manhattan district court over Russia’s alleged election meddling, saying the three actors worked to help President Trump win the 2016 election. – READ MORE

