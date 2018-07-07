Nunes calls for public testimony from 15 people, many with links to anti-Trump dossier, Fusion GPS

House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes referred 15 people to the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees Thursday for possible public testimony related to the Russia investigation.

Most of the people on Nunes’ list of names have ties to the anti-Trump dossier compiled in 2016 by British ex-spy Christopher Steele or Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm that commissioned the dossier.

The list includes Fusion GPS co-founders Glenn Simpson and Thomas Catan. It also includes Nellie Ohr, the wife of senior Justice Department official Bruce Ohr. Republicans on the intelligence committee alleged earlier this year that Nellie Ohr was “employed by Fusion GPS to assist in the cultivation of opposition research” on then-candidate Donald Trump. They also alleged that Bruce Ohr passed the dossier on to the FBI.

Last year, Ohr was stripped of his title of associate deputy attorney general after it was revealed that he had conducted undisclosed meetings with Steele and Simpson.

The list also includes the names of longtime Clinton confidants Sidney Blumenthal and Cody Shearer. The name of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign manager Robby Mook is also included, though the letter misspells it as “Robbie Mook.” – READ MORE

