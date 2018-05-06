Nunes ‘Astonished’ by Judge’s Searing Remarks in Manafort Case (VIDEO)

“I was astonished by the comments the judge made today, although it’s not surprising,” he told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “Everything in this case, Laura, has just gone off the rails. There’s not a day that goes by that something new, crazy doesn’t break.”

Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz of Harvard Law School told Ingraham that Mueller’s intent to use Manafort as leverage against Trump does not require exceptional judicial sleuthing.

“The judge was just saying what we all have known from the beginning. The only difference between this judge and other judges is this judge is totally and completely honest,” he said. “He calls it the way he sees it. He’s absolutely right. This is what’s been going on. The amazing thing is that he called them on it.” – READ MORE

