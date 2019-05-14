Number of measles cases in US hits 25-year-high

The number of cases of measles in the United States is now at its highest level in 25 years.

There have been 839 cases in 23 states so far this year. The number of cases hasn’t been this high since 1994. There were 75 cases last week alone. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention blames this rise on people opting out of vaccinations for themselves and their children.

Before the measles vaccine was developed in 1963, 400 to 500 people would die from it each year, and 48,000 would be hospitalized. The disease can still be fatal, particularly in small children.

In 2000, the disease was thought to have been entirely eradicated in the United States. – READ MORE