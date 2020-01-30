Number Of Coronavirus Cases Surpasses SARS As China Holds 60k Under ‘Observation’

Japan, Germany confirm human-to-human transmission

US, UK warn citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to China

6,049 cases confirmed; 131 deaths

President Xi said China is taking the “devil virus” very seriously and will contain it

Governors and mayors across US bracing for viral outbreaks

Reports that China has refused US offer of assistance, and that Beijing is withholding data from CDC

Thailand reports 6 new cases, bringing total number to 14

It’s only 8:15 am in Beijing and health officials have already confirmed more than 840 new cases in Hubei Province.

That brings the toll to 6,049, including 263 cases deemed “severe.” The death toll has climbed to 132, according to SCMP.

Those who have been closely comparing this outbreak with the 2003 SARS outbreak may notice that the coronavirus has achieved an important milestone. Barely a week into global response to the outbreak, the number of confirmed cases has already passed the number of SARS cases reported during the entire monthslong ordeal.

Sars infected 5,327 people in mainland China in nine months and killed 349 people, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Another 60k people are said to be under observation across China, with 20k in Hubei alone.