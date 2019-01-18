Number of Anchor Babies in California Twice Wyoming’s Total Population

The Number Of United States-born Children Of Illegal Aliens In The Sanctuary State Of California Is About Twice The Entire Population Of Wyoming, Data Reveals.

The U.S.-born children of illegal aliens are commonly known as “anchor babies,” as they anchor their illegal alien and noncitizen parents in the U.S. when they are granted immediate birthright citizenship. There are at least 4.5 million anchor babies in the country, a population that exceeds the total number of annual American births, as about 300,000 anchor babies are born every year, exceeding the total number of American births in 48 states. Currently, the U.S. and Canada are the only developed nations in the world that offer unrestricted birthright citizenship.

Data compiled by the Migration Policy Institute finds there are at least 1.2 million anchor babies under the age of 18 residing in the state of California with their illegal alien parents. This is about twice the entire population of Wyoming, where about 570,000 residents live.

About 400,000 of those 1.2 million anchor babies in California are born to two parents who are both residing in the U.S. illegally.

Texas has an anchor baby population of nearly 700,000, also exceeding the population of Wyoming by about 130,000 people. Meanwhile, New York has an anchor baby population of about 240,000, close to four times the population of Portland, Maine. – READ MORE