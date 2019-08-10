NSA Whistleblower Confirms “They Can Use Your Data Against You Any Time”

A bombshell interview with William Binney, an NSA Whistleblower, has just been released! Binney says that President Donald Trump is being framed and that we the people are subjected to the constant surveillance and tracking authoritarian regimes are known for.

Binney goes through the process that unfolded in order for the government to get access to every single American’s personal data, information, and be able to conduct mass surveillance of all of us on a scale only heard of in tyrannies. Binney also says that the government used 9/11 as the excuse to spy on all of us, but they had wanted to for a long time. By the end of September 2011, the equipment began to pour into the NSA that would allow mass surveillance.

It really gets horrifying when Holliday asks Binney what the implications are for all of us. He responds:

“If you become a target, the implication is, they will retroactively analyze every phone call, every email, every financial transaction, everything electronic that you’ve ever done. And like for example in the case of Elliot Spitzer, when he was going after the bankers for defrauding people in the 2007/2008 financial crisis, he was actually going to criminally prosecute them. They had to protect their bankers so they had to get rid of Elliot Spitzer. So what was the cause for Elliot Spitzer to be investigated? There wasn’t any, ok? But he’s going after our bankers and so they went into the data and found some exchange with him with a prostitute and they used that against him. If you have all the data about somebody, this is the kind of thing you can do.” –William Binney

If you think this interview gets more comforting from there, you’d be wrong.