NSA Director Forced to Correct Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Pronunciation of ‘DOPMA’ (VIDEO)

National Security Agency director Adm. Mike Rogers corrected Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) Monday on the pronunciation of the acronym “DOPMA.”

Warren was asking Rogers about DOPMA, the Defense Officer Personnel Management Act, and what reforms he would make to it if he had the opportunity. – READ MORE

National Security Agency director Adm. Mike Rogers corrected Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) on the pronunciation of the acronym “DOPMA.”
