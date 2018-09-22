NRO’s Whelan Apologizes For ‘Appalling & Inexcusable Mistake’ Of Identifying Kavanaugh Classmate

Ed Whelan, National Review writer and president of the Ethics & Public Policy Center, made headlines this week after issuing a series of tweets suggesting that he was aware of “compelling evidence” that would fully exonerate Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, for whom Whelan is a strong advocate. On Thursday, Whelan issued another series of tweets revealing some of that evidence, which included the identity of a former classmate of Kavanaugh who Whelan suggested accuser Christine Blasey Ford may have “mistakenly remember[ed]” as Kavanaugh.

I made an appalling and inexcusable mistake of judgment in posting the tweet thread in a way that identified Kavanaugh's Georgetown Prep classmate. I take full responsibility for that mistake, and I deeply apologize for it. I realize that does not undo the mistake. — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 21, 2018

Using details from Ford’s account, particularly her claim that the incident took place in a house near the Columbia Country Club, Whelan pointed out that the three people named in her allegation did not live in the vicinity of the club. “Kavanaugh’s home was 3.6 miles away; [Patrick] Smyth’s 4.3 miles; [Mark] Judge’s 10 miles; and the female classmate’s 7 miles,” he wrote.

However, one former classmate of Kavanaugh, who was also friends with Judge, did have a house near the club and looked similar to Kavanaugh. Whelan then identified that classmate. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that “Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left-wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers — they just want to destroy and delay.”

The president’s comments this morning followed the thoughts he shared Thursday night about his U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

“I think it’s a very a sad situation,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night, just moments before speaking to a crowd in Las Vegas during a campaign-style rally.

“He is an outstanding person. And, frankly, Sean, to see what is going on is just very, very sad. You say, why didn’t somebody call the FBI 36 years ago? I mean, you could also say when did this all happen, what is going on?” – READ MORE