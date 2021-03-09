NRCC Poll: Nancy Pelosi ‘Most Unpopular Elected Official in the Country’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is the most unpopular elected official in the country, a factor that could bode well for Republicans who seek to take the House majority in 2022, an internal survey from the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) found.

The NRCC’s February survey, which showed Republicans well-positioned to take the House majority in the next election cycle due to an advantage in ticket-splitting districts, also showed the immense unpopularity of Pelosi across nearly every “key” subgroup, including women, Hispanics, and union households.

The survey identified the 80-year-old speaker as the “most unpopular elected official in the country,” scoring a 52 percent unfavorable rating and 41 percent favorable rating. The unfavorable rating includes 45 percent who view Pelosi as “very” unfavorable.

Pelosi’s unpopularity in ticket-splitting districts, which Republicans appear to have an edge in, is even worse, standing at 38 percent favorable and 58 percent unfavorable. Among those, a majority, or 51 percent, view her as “very” unfavorable. – READ MORE

