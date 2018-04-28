NRA Sues Over California Ammunition Controls

The Nra Joined With The California Rifle And Pistol Association In Suing California Over The Law Limiting Californians To Purchasing Ammunition From In-state Vendors Only.

The suit was filed in the name of California resident and six-time Olympic gold medalist, Kim Rhode.

According to CBS 8, the suit also focused on the coming January 1, 2019, requirement that would-be ammo buyers pass a background check for ammunition, similar to that passed when purchasing a firearm.

On January 1, Breitbart News reported that new California state laws bar out-of-state ammunition purchases and require that all in-state purchases be made from a state-approved, licensed dealer. This shrinks the supply, which will inevitably drive up price. Moreover, they require that any ammunition purchased online be sent to a licensed in-state dealer, who will then charge a processing fee for the ammo, thereby driving the price up even further. – READ MORE

