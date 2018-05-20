True Pundit

Politics

NRA spokeswoman accuses media of ‘creating’ mass shooters with extensive coverage

Posted on by
Share:

National Rifle Association (NRA) spokeswoman Dana Loesch on Friday accused the media of “creating” mass shooters by extensively covering suspected perpetrators.

“[The media] has got to stop creating more of these monsters by oversaturation,” Loesch said on NRATV.

“I’m not saying don’t responsibly report on things as they happen,” she continued. “I understand it. But constantly showing the image of the murderer, constantly saying their name, is completely unnecessary.”

Loesch pointed to a number of past school shootings in which the suspects referenced the 1999 massacre at Columbine High School in Colorado either in writings or social media posts.READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

NRA spokeswoman accuses media of 'creating' mass shooters with extensive coverage
NRA spokeswoman accuses media of 'creating' mass shooters with extensive coverage
TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: