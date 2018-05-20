NRA spokeswoman accuses media of ‘creating’ mass shooters with extensive coverage

National Rifle Association (NRA) spokeswoman Dana Loesch on Friday accused the media of “creating” mass shooters by extensively covering suspected perpetrators.

“[The media] has got to stop creating more of these monsters by oversaturation,” Loesch said on NRATV.

"#MSM has got to stop creating more of these monsters by oversaturation. I'm not saying don't responsibly report on things as they happen. I understand it. But constantly showing the image of the murderer, constantly saying their name, is completely unnecessary." —@DLoesch #NRA pic.twitter.com/9GjK3sLrDr — NRATV (@NRATV) May 19, 2018

“I’m not saying don’t responsibly report on things as they happen,” she continued. “I understand it. But constantly showing the image of the murderer, constantly saying their name, is completely unnecessary.”

Loesch pointed to a number of past school shootings in which the suspects referenced the 1999 massacre at Columbine High School in Colorado either in writings or social media posts. – READ MORE

