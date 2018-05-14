NRA president Oliver North outlines strategy against gun control activists’ ‘civil terrorism’

Gun control activists are committing “civil terrorism” akin to practices in the “days of Jim Crow,” newly-named NRA president Oliver North said this week.

North cited the growing anti-gun rhetoric and a recent suggestion by former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens recently that the Second Amendment should be repealed.

They call them activists. That’s what they’re calling themselves. They’re not activists — this is civil terrorism. This is the kind of thing that’s never been seen against a civil rights organization in America,” North told the Times.

North said of his first goals will be adding at least a million people “as fast as we can,” to the NRA’s membership roster. Membership in the National Rifle Association is already approaching a record 6 million people, according to reports. – READ MORE

