NRA loyalty: HotelPlanner CEO refuses to cut ties with organization

Since the Parkland, Florida school shooting left 17 people, mostly students, dead on Valentine’s Day, a number of major U.S. companies have announced plans to sever ties with the National Rifle Association, thanks, in part, to mounting pressure from gun control advocates.

But Tim Hentschel, the CEO of HotelPlanner.com, says he’ll continue to honor his contract with the NRA, which offers access to the company’s discounted group rates for hotel bookings.

“It’s not about politics at all,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Wednesday. “It’s about classic hospitality and not getting involved in a boycott war.”

That may be the case for Hentschel, but since he’s made the announcement that he plans to stick with the NRA, he’s been personally attacked by groups and people who think he should do otherwise, he said. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *