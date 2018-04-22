NRA Lobbyist’s Home Targeted By Anti-Gun Vandals

NRA chief lobbyist Chris Cox and his family have reportedly been targeted by anti-gun vandals both at his home and at his wife’s place of business.

It’s a new tactic, according to the Washington Post, where gun control activists ramp up the pressure on certain high-profile targets by confronting them at home instead of at the NRA headquarters where they could be more easily ignored.

Cox told the Post that his Alexandria, Virginia home was sprayed with fake blood, and left-wing protesters handed out flyers outside his wife’s interior design business. They also created posters to display outside his home as well as an anti-Cox website.

Cox family attorney Elizabeth Locke called the tactics “criminal and unlawful conduct” in a statement to the Washington Post.

Read more at dailycaller.com

