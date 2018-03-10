True Pundit

NRA files lawsuit saying Florida gun bill approved by Gov. Scott violates 2nd Amendment

The National Rifle Association reacted Friday with a federal lawsuit after Florida lawmakers approved gun legislation that would raise the age to buy guns. The group’s argument: that the proposed law violates the Second Amendment.

News of the lawsuit came just hours after Florida Gov. Rick Scott publicly went against allies in the NRA in signing a gun control bill that was drafted in response to the fatal school shooting in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14. Seventeen people were killed in that gun attack, attributed to a 19-year-old named Nokolas Cruz.

Chris Cox, executive director of the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Acton, has matainted that the bill “punished punishes law-abiding gun owners for the criminal acts of a deranged individual.” – READ MORE

The National Rifle Association on Friday filed a federal lawsuit after Florida lawmakers approved gun legislation that would raise the age to buy guns, saying it violates the Second Amendment.
