NRA Files Lawsuit Against San Francisco for Deeming Them a ‘Domestic Terrorist Organization’

The National Rifle Association (NRA) is fighting back with a lawsuit against the city of San Fransisco after the city labeled them a “domestic terrorist organization.”

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted in favor of a resolution on September 3 as they claimed the NRA “spreads propaganda that misinforms and aims to deceive the public about the dangers of gun violence,” as IJR previously reported.

The move comes after the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California on July 28, where four people including the gunman were killed, followed by mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

After initially slamming San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors over their “ludicrous stunt” decision to “distract from the real problems facing San Francisco,” the NRA filed a lawsuit against the city and county on Monday.

“This lawsuit comes with a message to those who attack the NRA: We will never stop fighting for our law-abiding members and their constitutional freedoms,” NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre said in a statement. – READ MORE