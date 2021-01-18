NRA Files For Bankruptcy, “Dumps” New York, Will Reincorporate In Texas

Less than a week after President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 8 promised to “defeat” the National Rifle Association while he’s in office, the organization said in a statement tonight that it has filed bankruptcy petitions in U.S. court as part of a restructuring plan.

The NRA says the plan can be summed up quite simply: We are DUMPING New York, and we are pursuing plans to reincorporate the NRA in Texas.

The NRA’s lobbying arm recently published an article that says Biden would “begin a concerted attack on the rights of American gun owners” after being inaugurated.

“We must be ready for the onslaught,” the post reads, adding that a Biden administration, if officials get their way, “will ban and confiscate the most-commonly-owned rifle in the United States” and “will arbitrarily limit the number of guns that can be bought per month,” among other measures.

And the reaction to Biden’s election is already evident as we recently noted that, Americans panic hoarded guns in 2020, according to the FBI’s latest firearm statics. 2020 was a record-breaking year with a 39.9% increase in FBI firearm background checks. – READ MORE

