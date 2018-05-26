NRA Contributions Swamp Anti-Gun PAC’s Fundraising by More Than 150%

According to The Washington Free Beacon, the National Rifle Association’s political action committee raised over 150 percent more than the three most visible gun control PACs in April, despite months of boycotts and pressure from the liberal media.

Filings with the Federal Election Commission, the NRA raised $1,852,323.28 in April. This was down from March, which was a record haul for the NRA, but it was still a great deal more than any of the groups trying to undermine the Second Amendment.

Of the gun control groups, Giffords PAC took in $653,510.53. Everytown for Gun Safety PAC, the astroturfed group associated with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, raised $16,552.33 during April. The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence Voter Education Fund took in $4,015.00.

The total for the three biggest gun control groups, therefore, was $674,077.86 — $1,178,245.42 short of what the NRA was able to raise.

In other words, the NRA raised almost exactly 175 percent more than these three well-known anti-gun PACs combined.

Perhaps most critically, most of the money that the NRA received came from small donors who gave less than $200 — $1,603,469.65 of it, or 87 percent, to be precise. – READ MORE

