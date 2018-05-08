Politics
NRA: Annual meeting sets attendance record
The National Rifle Association’s annual meeting this year in Dallas set an attendance record, an NRA spokesperson tweeted on Monday.
Dana Loesch said that 87,154 people attended the convention over the three-day weekend.
New record attendance for #NRAAM: 87,154 law-abiding attendees over the three-day weekend in Dallas. #2A
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 7, 2018
President Trump and Vice President Pence both attended the NRA convention last week. – READ MORE
TheHill