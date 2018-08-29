NPR: Over 66 Percent of Claimed Shootings Never Happened

Npr Examined A U.s. Education Department Study And Discovered That Over 66 Percent Of Reported School Shootings For 2015-2016 School Year Never Occurred.

But NPR contacted schools and districts and was able to substantiate that 161 of the incidents “never happened.” They verified that something did occur in four instances, “but it didn’t meet the government’s parameters for a shooting.” Moreover, they received no response regarding 25 percent of the Educated Department’s reported school shootings.

NPR was able to confirm only 11 of the 240 reported shootings. They note: “A separate investigation by the ACLU of Southern California also was able to confirm fewer than a dozen of the incidents in the government’s report, while 59 percent were confirmed errors.” – READ MORE

National Rifle Association (NRA) spokeswoman Dana Loesch on Sunday called for an end or alteration to gun-free zones following a shooting at a Jacksonville, Fla., entertainment center that bans firearms on the premises.

“A horrible tragedy. End gun free zones or have the security in place to keep people safe in them,” Loesch tweeted as reports emerged about a shooting at Jacksonville Landing.

A horrible tragedy. End gun free zones or have the security in place to keep people safe in them. https://t.co/GlbQGxhJ5Z https://t.co/fhpWKde0Mh — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 26, 2018

A gunman killed two people and injured nine others when he opened fire during a Madden NFL 19 tournament at the GLHF Game Bar. The suspect, identified as 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore, Md., died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. – READ MORE