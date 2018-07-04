NPR: MS-13 Members Are Just ‘Mighty Munchkins’

Machete-wielding Ms-13 Gangsters Are Merely “mighty Munchkins,” According To National Public Radio (Npr) And A Left-wing Outlet, Propublica.

“So to hear Trump tell it, MS-13 is this shadowy gang that’s organized across continents with major plans to disrupt the security of the United States border, and what I’m actually seeing is that this gang is settling, basically, high school beefs,” ProPublica’s Hannah Dreier told NPR.

“One detective told me that he called them ‘Mighty Munchkins’ because these are kids who haven’t yet finished their growth spurts, but they team up together in the woods and wreak a lot of carnage,” Dreier said.

The joint report, however, grossly trivialized MS-13’s murders, prostitution, and drug-selling. On June 29, for example, two teenage migrants from El Salvador were charged with murdering a 19-year-old in Prince George’s County, Md. – READ MORE

