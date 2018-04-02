NPR Issues Correction After Publishing Shockingly Ignorant Description of Easter

Easter is the most important holiday of the largest religious group in the United States of America. National Public Radio is the taxpayer-funded quasi-state broadcaster of the United States of America, as well as being one of its largest news organizations.

In an ideal and/or sane world, this would mean that entity B would know something about holiday A. I mean, just the basics would be fine: Jesus died for the sins of humankind on Good Friday, rose from his grave on Easter Sunday, all of that good stuff that even the most desultory Christian would know.

NPR issued this embarrassing correction today. I assume will be no questioning within the NPR newsroom about its lack of religious literacy and religious diversity. pic.twitter.com/iIfh5YXu4b — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) March 30, 2018

The line, which is the last in the story, now reads, “Easter — the day Christians celebrate Jesus’ Resurrection — is on Sunday.”

According to The Washington Post, “(a)n NPR spokeswoman declined to say how the erroneous description of Easter reached publication.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1