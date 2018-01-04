Now That Pot Is Legal In California, Mike Tyson Will Open His Own Marijuana Farm

Former boxing champion Mike Tyson is championing for marijuana. Now that the illicit drug has been declared legal in California, he will be opening his own farm.

According to Deadline, the “boxing icon and occasional actor broke ground last week to build a 40-acre marijuana farm” in the race to profit off the newly-enshrined law.

Called “Tyson Ranch,” the facility sits just 60 miles southwest of Death Valley in the desert of California City. The Blast reports that 20 acres of the land will grow cannabis and “will allow master growers to have maximum control of their environment.”

“An avid advocate of the medicinal and healing attributes of marijuana, Tyson’s farm will also have a Tyson Cultivation School which will teach growers the latest methods in cannabis production,” reports Deadline. “Tyson Holistic will run the ranch and will focus on treatment for men and women who have suffered from psychological ailments during military service.” – READ MORE

