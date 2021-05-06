Now over half of nearly 100 cases against federally charged Portland rioters are being dismissed — and only one perp is heading to prison so far

After it was revealed in March that federal prosecutors had thrown out over a third of its cases against Portland rioters — 31 of 90 cases stemming from last year’s lawlessness — the case-dismissal ratio has actually grown.

According to Fox News, over half of the cases against federally charged Portland rioters are being dismissed or are on track for dismissal through a deferred resolution agreement — 58 of 97 cases.

The cable network said 32 cases are still pending, and its sources indicated many of them are likely to end in dismissals. Fox News added that only seven people have entered guilty pleas — and only one is heading to prison so far.

“It’s offensive to all the men and women who risked their lives in Portland for 90 to 120 days or even longer in some cases, being attacked night after night after night,” said Chad Wolf, the acting Secretary of Homeland Security under former President Trump, according to Fox News.

Billy Williams — the U.S. Attorney for Oregon under Trump who stepped down Feb. 28 at the request of President Joe Biden’s administration — told KGW-TV that the case dismissals as initially reported were due to prosecutors not believing they could prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.- READ MORE

