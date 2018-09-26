‘Now or Never’: Spending Bill Veto Is Trump’s Last Chance to Save Border Wall from GOP Subterfuge

President Trump May Give Away His Political Leverage On Immigration This Week As Gop Leaders Try To Jam Him On Border Wall Funding And Cheap-labor Visa-worker Programs.

This week, Trump will decide to either veto or sign the no-wall, multi-agency budget package for 2019, which GOP leaders have slapped together.

GOP leaders are urging Trump to sign the 2019 package by promising him they will pass a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spending bill — with a border wall — after the election.

Several senior GOP leaders have openly said they will not fight the Senate Democrats’ bitter opposition to the wall, even after the election. The Senate’s draft DHS budget only includes $1.6 billion for border barrier work.

Likewise, the president’s White House Legislative Affairs Office has made no effort to halt the DHS spending bill, nor has there been a push for full border wall funding ahead of the budget showdown. – READ MORE

It Is Less Than One Week Until The September 30 Deadline To Fund The Federal Government. While Many Lawmakers Think The Bill Passed By The Senate Will Fly In The House, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-oh) Is Not One Of Them.

“This bill funds things we said we wouldn’t, like Planned Parenthood, but doesn’t fund things we said we would, like the border security wall,” Jordan said in an Associated Press (AP) report. “That’s unacceptable.”

“Republicans need to actually do what we said,” Jordan said.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., who, like Jordan, is a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, warned that if Republicans want to avoid a “blue wave” in November’s midterms, the GOP needs to fund the wall in the spending bill.

“You want to stanch a blue wave,” Biggs said.“Then keep your promises — and one of those promises is to build the wall.” – READ MORE