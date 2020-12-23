‘Now football is fleeing California’: Prestigious college football game heads to Texas over COVID restrictions

Americans desperate for lower taxes and more freedom aren’t the only ones fleeing California.

The Rose Bowl, one of college football’s most prestigious annual bowl games, will not be played at the Rose Bowl stadium located in Pasadena, California, this season. Instead, the game has been moved to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The reason? California’s iron-clad ban on spectators at sporting events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The game in Dallas will still be played in the mid-afternoon window on New Year’s Day. We are pleased that parents and loved ones will now be able to see their students play in the game,” College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock said, the Associated Press reported.

The decision to move the game was made following complaints from teams about the Rose Bowl being “unable to accommodate players’ family members because of California’s COVID-19 restrictions,” the AP reported. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly even suggested his team would boycott the Rose Bowl if they were invited to play in the game and parents were prohibited from attending.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --